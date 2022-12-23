









The temptation to buy a branded watch at a ridiculous price is strong. When visiting countries such as China, but also in many Western countries, albeit to varying degrees, offers of prestigious timepieces costing a few hundred (sometimes tens) of euros, dollars or pounds are not uncommon. Indeed, there are those who actively seek these opportunities. Even if he knows very well that they are fakes. And buying them is not a good idea. According to the watchmaking platform, Watchfinder, the number of fake pieces on the market continues to increase. The British company specializing in the safe buying and selling of watches estimates that over 40 million counterfeit watches are sold worldwide every year and more than 80% of these replicas are almost impossible to identify at a glance. There are those who, therefore, think of buying an original watch and instead find a copy in their hands. And it becomes a problem when he decides to resell it.



The premise is that you must know the original specimen very well or, better yet, have one available to compare. The differences are often tiny, like a screw gap, a microscopic burr, different materials and poor quality. An original watch features accurate details, the logo exactly reproduced, clear writing and with the right font, precise engravings. You have to look carefully at the dial, the case back, the crown and the bracelet, to find out if there are any imperfections. Even materials and colors have always been very indicative of both the quality of a product and its originality. Furthermore, a check of the technical characteristics is essential: in fact, fakes rarely have the same characteristics as the originals. These are details that, however, are not always easy to identify. Also because today the advances in technology help forgers, who have reached a very high level of skill and make timepieces that are increasingly similar to the originals. There is also another aspect to check: the guarantee, signed and stamped by the authorized dealer, and the serial number, essential for certifying the originality of the timepiece.Among the most imitated models are the Rolex Submariner, Daytona, Oyster Perpetual and Datejust, but also the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Nautilus by Patek Philippe. Over the years, the demand for these timepieces has reached such a level that, in the hope of reducing waiting times, many look for shortcuts in non-certified platforms, capable of putting buyers and sellers in direct contact. However, virtual bargaining often turns into a real scam because counterfeiters can publish their advertisements without requiring precise proof of authenticity.