How to melt the knot of a necklace











How to melt the knot of a chain without ruining the necklace. Here are three methods for dissolving a necklace ♦ ︎

Who did not accidentally tie a necklace? And, therefore, to be faced with the dilemma: how to melt the knot of the necklace, especially if it is a thin chain. If, then, the chain is made with gold, it is really easy to break the necklace or ruin the small rings that make up the chain. So, how do you untie the knots? Here are three methods to loosen the knot of the necklace. With a recommendation: you must use patience and sweetness together to avoid the risk of damaging or scratching the metal.



Method number 1

Use the powder that is used after bathing the children. Sprinkle the powder on the knot and then try to move the chain. The powder should help to soften the knot and facilitate the melting of the chain.



Method number 2

For the knots of the chains, children and babies are really a resource. Apply a little oil to the knot with a cotton swab that is used for the skin. The oil will make the chains slippery and allow the knot to move more easily. Alternatively you can also use olive oil. But be careful, after, not to clean the metal too much to eliminate the oil: if the chain is plated, rhodium plated or with a thin galvanic cover, there is a risk of damaging the metal.

Method number 3

If the knot in the chain offers a few millimeters, you can try inserting a pin. The system consists of inserting something pointed like a big needle or a pin (but taking care not to scratch the metal) in the center of the knot and then pull the chain upwards to widen the tangle and melt it. Et voila.















