How to combine jewelry with skin color











How to combine jewelry with the color of your skin. Here are the stones and the type of metal to choose ♦ ︎

You burn yourself in the first ray of sunshine. Or at the sea in two weeks you become chocolate brown. Or, again, you have a skin that does not stand out in the dark. Different colors, opposite shades: which jewelry to match the color of the leather? Or, better, what are the gems and shades of gold that are best with your skin?

To identify stones and metals that enhance the tone of your skin, you must start with a simple operation: identify exactly what is the nuance of your body and, in particular, of your face. Obviously you probably know it already. But further examination can be useful.

The color of the veins. For example, if the veins seen under the skin on the wrist or neck are blue or light blue, the skin is almost certainly white or pink, very clear. It is easy in this case to be a skin that easily reddens in the sun. If, instead, the vein color tends to be dark, with a greener shade, the skin will be less clear and will tan more easily. Of course, the skin can be even darker, with infinite nuances: it is good, however, to compare the colors to understand well what is your own tonality.

Match the colors. Ok, each person has their own tastes and every choice isn’t debatable, but there are gems with colors that seem to stand out better on a specific skin rather than on another.

Light skin. For example, lighter skin seems to benefit from bold colors like red rubies or spinels, garnets, tourmalines, deep blue tanzanites, blue sapphires, blue topaz, or purple amethysts. On the contrary, a white or very light skin goes well with an equally light metal, such as white gold, silver or a pale yellow gold. In addition to the stones it must mention the pearls: the white ones are fine.

Dark skins. Warm colors, such as those of sapphires or yellow topazes, citrine, orange garnets, and green, jade or peridot emeralds are suitable for darker skin. The skin of Latin or dark shades will also be enhanced by metals such as yellow gold or copper. Thaiti pearls are particularly recommended for dark skin.

And the diamonds? We did not mention the most desired gemstones, the diamonds. And there’s a reason: they go well with any skin. Matilde de Bounvilles

