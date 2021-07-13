









How to clean a silver ring? If you have looked on the web how cleaning a silver ring (as many readers have asked us) you have come to the right place ♦

In fact, let’s see what the best techniques are for cleaning a silver ring in your home. Maybe it’s a family memory: it belonged to a grandmother or your mother, or it’s a gift you received. It doesn’t matter: what you want is to remove the dirt that lurks in an engraving or in the setting (if the ring also has a stone). Furthermore, the ring can be blackened and have lost its luster. So here’s what you need to do.

The first advice, it seems trivial to say (but it is not): look at your ring well. Not all silver rings are the same. Is it ancient? Is it very engraved, or is it composed of a simple smooth metal band? Does it have stones or pearls? Every type of jewel needs special treatment. For example, hard stones (which in reality are not so hard) and pearls are delicate elements and should not be cleaned with detergents or acid liquids, which can ruin them. But in any case, there are many ways to clean a silver ring without entrusting it to a jeweler.

Corn flour

The method is surprising, but it works. Corn flour, like cornflour, mixed with water forms a paste to be applied to the ring. The paste should be applied to the jewel and then, after about ten minutes, removed with a sponge or a towel.

Aluminum film

This method should not be used for jewelery with hard stones, such as turquoise, opal, carnelian and even pearls. In a saucepan, place a sheet of aluminum on the bottom with the glossy part facing upwards. Add plenty of water and bring to a boil. Pour two tablespoons of baking soda per liter and dip the ring in the pan for about ten seconds or a few minutes if the ring is very oxidized, then remove the jewel with a kitchen forceps or a spoon. Dry with a soft cloth. Voila, the ring is clean and bright.

Alternatively, instead of baking soda you can use a tablespoon of laundry detergent for about ten minutes. Rinse and dry with a soft cloth.

Toothpaste

A classic way to clean jewelry, including silver rings, is to use a soft toothbrush and a small amount of toothpaste. It works for your teeth and also works for your jewelry: gently rub, rinse and dry the jewelry.

Ammonia

Also this system should not be used for ring with stones or pearls. In a cup of hot water, it does not need to be hot, pour a third of a glass of ammonia. Dip the jewels no longer than 15 minutes and rinse thoroughly before drying.

Vinegar

Even if it is a condiment that is used for food, do not think that vinegar is not very effective. Indeed, if too concentrated it can be dangerous. Dip the rings in half a cup of white vinegar mixed with two tablespoons of baking soda. Leave to soak for two or three hours, then rinse and dry.














