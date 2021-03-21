Engagement ring: 5 steps



x







Five things you need to know first to buy an engagement ring ♦ ︎

When you’re sure you’ve found the right woman, the one you will not regret after a few months or a few years (and you assume that after she will not regret the decision), when you’ve chosen the strategy to ask her to marry you, when you assume she says “ok”, with some tears sticking out of his eyes, means that it is time to think about the ring.

It is not something to be taken lightly. The ring will remain on her finger for the rest of her life (hopefully). And it will always remind you of the moment when you asked her if she wanted to marry you. So, it is better to make the best choice.

Unfortunately, the problem is the cost. Almost always, those who get married are also at the beginning of their working career or at least have less income than those who already have more years of job behind them. How to choose an appropriate ring? Here are five tips for making the right decision.

1 Decide the shape of the ring

The first decision you need to make concerns the type of ring. Ok, the classic choice is the solitaire, the band of gold with a small or large diamond. In 90% of cases it will be fine. But are you sure it’s the right choice? Maybe she don’t want a traditional jewel: there are endless variations of engagement rings, maybe not with the diamond, but with colored gemstones, like sapphires and rubies. Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenia, for example, received engagement rings with sapphires at the center. It’s a more difficult choice, but keep in mind that generally, a sapphire costs less than a diamond.

2 Decide your budget

After identifying the type of ring you are looking for, set the amount you are willing to spend. Even better is to identify a minimum and a maximum, so that the research is wider. Time ago the cost of an engagement ring was based on the monthly income. For example, anyone who earns 2,000 euros or dollars a month can buy a ring for $ 6,000, three times the monthly income. But it is a rule that few continue to follow. The cost of a marriage is high and, therefore, we must not engage in expenses that then prevent other necessary choices. There are also those on the topic involving their partner, especially if they have a lot of confidence in the matter of money. But of course this ruins the surprise and it is not said that the topic is appreciated. Given this, it is good to remember that an engagement ring is an important jewel …

3 Go in search

First, to do is consult the pages of gioiellis.com. We have talked about engagement rings in many articles: for sure you will find interesting suggestions and suggestions. Then, search on the internet: you can easily compare prices and offers from many different brands. But before buying you should go to some jewelry store (at least three) to get an idea. Seeing a ring closely is always a good idea. By the way: please note that the engagement ring will often be worn together with the wedding ring, usually the classic gold circle. So the two rings must be combined fine.

4 Check the quality

Almost always the choice for an engagement ring is that of a solitaire, gold band and diamond, or more diamonds together. In this case check the classification of the diamonds: it is from their weight and their quality that the value of the jewel is established. Diamonds are classified taking into account the four “C”. Find all the explanations here. Keep in mind, however, that you do not have to choose a diamond of the best quality, that is color D. A F or G diamond will look great too.

5 Choose the weight

A ring with a large diamond will certainly have greater success. But it is not said that it is the best choice. First of all, the weight of the diamonds is measured in carats (1 carat is equivalent to 0.2 grams) but it is not said that it corresponds to the size. It depends on the cutting of the stone: the classic is the brilliant, round cut with 58 facets. But there are shapes that make more, such as oval or pear cuts, but rarer for diamonds of small dimensions. But more than the weight, the value of the diamond is measured above all on the quality of the stone, determined in large part by the famous four “C”. What to do? A good compromise is to choose a smaller, but very good diamond, surrounded by a crown of micro-diamonds, which will make the ring brighter.















