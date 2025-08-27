How much does Taylor Swift’s engagement ring cost? The American singer has announced her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce. The announcement on Instagram also includes a photo of the ring: a multi-carat diamond. How much is it worth? The answer comes from Tobias Kormind, CEO of 77 Diamonds, a leading European online jeweler (with several showrooms, including one in Milan). According to the expert, Taylor Swift’s engagement ring appears to be an 8-carat elongated cushion-cut set in rose gold: a similar ring at 77 Diamonds would represent an investment of around 500,000 pounds, or approximately €580,000.

“The design exudes vintage elegance, and the elongated cushion cut has a timeless quality: paired with rose gold, it brings with it a distinctive romantic character,” adds Kormind. The value of a ring, however, doesn’t always serve as an unbreakable bond between a couple, as the cases of many famous couples demonstrate.