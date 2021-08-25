









Currently the euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union. This means that the old coins used in these countries, such as the mark, the French franc or the Italian lira, no longer exist. Or, rather, they exist, but they are no longer worth anything. Except on a Cristina Sabatini jewelry line. The designer, who has Italian origins, has collected some Italian coins out of circulation, the lire, to transform them into rings and necklaces. These are coins that had an equivalent value today of a few cents and that represent an era that no longer exists. But their color with a prevalence of yellow (it is not gold) makes them suitable for use as a base for bijoux.



Cristina Sabatini works in New York, after a career that began as a stylist in the clothing sector for teenagers. Her success led her to open several high-end boutiques in Brazil before moving to New York to nurture her passion for jewelry design. With the success of her signature jewelry line, Cristina’s brand has now expanded into a line of bags and accessories. And, in case you have any doubts, the price is in dollars.