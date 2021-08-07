Mike Joseph, the jewels of Mike Saatji’s House gathers a lot of awards. That’s why ♦ ︎
How big can high be the self-esteem of those who receive a lot of prizes? Mike Saatji, creative director of Mike Joseph Jewelery, has probably a self-esteem tall as the sky. And it’s ok. In 2015 Mike won first place in the Gold Jewelery Below $ 20,000 category at the Couture Design Awards in Las Vegas. The award served as a springboard for the creation of the Mike Joseph Jewelery brand, a new chapter in Mike Saatji’s life. In 2018 his Amante series won the Diamonds Above 20,000 category award, again at the Couture Design Awards. And you can guess what won in 2019. Yes, still a Couture Design Awards, but this time in the Best in Haute Couture category.
Although his brand, Mike Joseph, is only a few years old, Mike Saatji has 25 years of experience in designing and manufacturing high quality jewelery. Born in Armenia to a family of jewelers, Mike spent every spare moment of his formative years in jewelry workshops. After a multi-year apprenticeship, studying in several cities, under various masters, he decided to start his own business. But why, however, the Maison has a different name from that of the designer? Simple: Joseph is the name of his brother, with whom he opened his jewelry company. With great success.
