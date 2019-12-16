How and when to wear a men’s ring











A men’s ring? You may not know that men’s jewelry is a strong trend, so much so that even Tiffany has decided to open to men’s jewelry with a special line. But for a long time many jewelry houses have chosen to offer jewelry for him, and in particular rings.

But, therefore, which ring to choose for a man? What is the right style for a men’s ring? And on which finger to wear a men’s ring? And, moreover, there is not only a single type of ring for men. So in this article we review the possible choices.



First, however, a concept needs to be clarified: although many men think that a ring on a male hand is not very manly, is because they do not think of wedding rings. Until the Second World War, a wedding ring on a man’s finger was not very common: almost only wives wore them. But from decades even men can wear the wedding ring without problems. So for a man, wearing a ring is just a matter of habit and custom. And for rappers it is almost an obligation, as for Jay-Z, John Mayer or Hiroshi Fujiwara, the guru of the trendy Harajuku area in Tokyo.



Men from all over the world consider jewels as part of a dress, it is the opinion, for example, of Amedeo Scognamiglio, king of the cameos who transplanted the activity that his family into New York, in a rock and roll version leads from generations to Torre del Greco (Naples), Italy. Amedeo’s rings are worn by rockers like Keith Richards or directors like Spike Lee.



The custom of wearing a ring, on the other hand, was interrupted only during the Victorian period, when the culture of the time decided to emphasize the difference between man and woman also on secondary aspects of clothing. In the past, in fact, men wore rings and other jewels to testify to their wealth or to their role. A habit that, for example, has long survived in the East: the Maharajas were covered with jewels, including rings.



But even in the West the habit of wearing men’s rings among aristocrats has never disappeared. Prince Charles of England included. In this case, the ring worn is the one bearing the noble family crest. Which style to choose? The advice is to identify a ring that is consistent with one’s lifestyle. Needless to wear a cowboy ring if you spend all day in the office. Nor a ring with an extravagant fantasy if you are forced to wear a gray flannel suit.



Here, then, are three types of male ring.

Signet ring or chevalier

The ring with a flat surface, engraved with the coat of arms or some other symbol was used in the past to imprint the sign of one’s house in the sealing wax with which to seal the correspondence. Anyone who received a package or a letter sealed with sealing wax that had the seal on it could be certain that it was not a fake. More generally, the signet ring has simply become the symbolic testimony of its own house. Then, with the affirmation of the bourgeois class, this type of ring has spread even outside the nobility. Gianni Versace, for example, wore one with the head of the jellyfish, symbol of his fashion company. Others, instead, simply choose figures or icons that look nice.



Metal band

A simple circle, like a wedding ring, but wider: it is the favorite model of many men. But, of course, not all metal bands are the same. Made of steel or black, with the initials of the name engraved or the symbol of one’s basketball or football team, but also with small colored stones set in the metal: the choice is as varied as ever.



Fancy ring

They are the most difficult choice for a man: they are rings that are immediately noticed for the unusual shape, or for the natural colored stones that are set. Of course, it depends on what a man aims to achieve by wearing the ring: there are those who prefer a low profile, a macho image, and those who instead indulge in more striking colors and accessories. Fancy rings can also be inspired by classic icons, such as dragons, lions, or adopt more aggressive styles, such as the Italian brand Zancan, which has in its catalog rings with stylized bullets and guns.



If you want to buy a men’s ring, so, the first step is to identify the style that fits your personality. But it is not the only thing to decide. The second point, in fact, concerns the choice on the finger on which to wear the ring.

On which finger to wear the men’s ring?

Obviously it is important to decide on which finger to wear the ring. The fingers, in fact, have different circumferences and a ring can normally be worn only on a single finger. Not only that: there are rings that do not fit all fingers. The signet ring, for example, is usually worn by nobles on the little finger of the hand. The wedding ring, on the other hand, is worn on the ring finger. In short, let’s see what the possible choices are. But also consider another aspect: practicality. If you do a job that involves your hands and you want to wear a ring, it is necessary that the jewel does not interfere with your activity.

Pinkie

The little finger has an advantage: it requires a small ring and, usually, it is the least used finger for practical tasks. The ring on the little finger is, therefore, a rational choice for those who do not want problems. On the other hand, the nobles wear the chevalier ring on the little finger. And if you don’t like this model, think that even the Godfather popularized the idea that gangsters wear pinkie rings (but will it be true?).



Annular

The ring on the ring finger of the left hand in most Western countries, or on the right in other countries, indicates that you are married. Therefore, if you do not have a marriage contract, it will be better to avoid misunderstandings and not wear a metal ring on the ring finger. If, on the other hand, you are not married and want to wear a ring right on your ring finger, choose a fancy ring or chevalier.



Middle finger

A ring on the middle finger is the one that is most noticeable. You decide, therefore, if you want to announce to the whole world that you are the proud owners of a ring. But if this ring is nothing special, if you bought it for a few euros in a small unknown shop, is it a good idea to let everyone know about it? You decide. Keep in mind another aspect: the middle finger, besides serving to insult someone by gestures, is also the one that is most used, together with the index. And if, by chance, you happen to handle metals or glasses often, a ring on your middle finger could cause a sound every time you hold something.



Index finger

In ancient times, the index finger was the one on which men wore a ring. But, as mentioned, it was usually an important link, a kind of signature (also because most of the men were illiterate and used the seal to sign). And it had to be defended at all costs: the index finger is the safest. A ring on the index finger today is a demanding choice, perhaps the most aggressive of all.



The thumb

The super finger needs an extra large ring. Furthermore, it can be uncomfortable to wear. At the same time, a ring on the thumb also indicates a certain anti-conformism. However, it becomes the choice of an excess when it is worn together with other rings and, even less, it must be stacked with different pieces.

















