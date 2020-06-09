Argento, da sapere — June 9, 2020 at 4:00 am

Silver jewelry, watch out for summer




Even the silver suffer from the weather, much more than gold. When temperatures rise and the humidity increases, your silver jewelry are in danger and tend to become blacks. Here’s what you need to do.

Un bracciale in argento che si è ossidato
Rule number one: keep them dry. If the climate is humid, more quickly they tarnishes up the jewelry. To keep your silver shining and bright, try to put the jewelry in a cool, dry place, away from the sultry air. Do not mix more than pieces of jewelry in the same container: silver is a soft metal and especially with the heat the individual pieces may scratch each other. If you have any gypsum (like those used by the blackboard), you can place them close, because this material it absorbs moisture. Alternatively, you should take a little bag with silica gel, ie the colloidal silica. It is a polymer of silicon dioxide (a kind of plastic) which has properties desiccants and absorbents, there are usually inserted in the boxes that contain electronic material.

Collana in argento di Tiffany
Rule number two: avoid exposure. Humidity, some acids and cosmetics such as lotions and perfumes or the contact with the rubber bands can cause fogging of the silver, due to the presence of sulfur in the elastic material. Silver is also sensitive to substances such as mayonnaise, egg, mustard and onions, which contain sulfur. When it’s hot, the chemical reaction can be accelerated. Do not wear silver jewelry even for swimming and sunbathing.

Pulizia dell'argento con acqua e poco detergente
Rule number three: cleaning. Hygiene helps your jewelry to shine for longer, especially when the heat threatens their integrity. You can clean your silver jewelry simply using ingredients from your kitchen. Soak in warm water and soap the jewel, and clean with a soft brush. Then just rinse under running water. After this, wipe with a soft cloth or a damp cloth.

Pulizia dell'argento con acqua e poco detergente
Rule number four: polishing. If your silver is tarnished, you can choose to polishing: just use a soft cotton cloth or muslin. Rub carefully, but without using too much energy: the heat, easily deformed the metal. Giulia Netrese

Se per errore si fa il bagno in piscina o in mare con i gioielli, meglio lavarli subito dopo con acqua corrente
Ciondolo nella versione argento
Ciondolo in argento







One Comment

  1. Federossi1968
    September 23, 2015 at 7:19 pm  ·  Reply

    Non trovando pratiche e durature le solution suggerite in vary blog (rimed classici e tai da te), ho trovato un’altra soluzione.

    Io, l’ho provato da mesi (quasi un anno) e FUNZIONA! Emoticon smile

    Va applicato solo una volta e non ossida per anni dice Agere . pro (l’azienda che offre il trattamento).

    Lascio a voi prover per credere.

