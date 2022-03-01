









The bijoux fair in Milan is back with some new exhibitors. At Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition (11 to 14 March at fieramilano in Rho) there will be 376 brands from the world of bijoux and accessories: 37% from abroad, in particular from Greece, Spain, Turkey, France, India. Among the brands there will be Sharra Pagano, Aibijoux, Amle ‘Jewels, Bikkemberg Jewels, Yvone Christa New York.



The Italian export of products from the Fashion & Bijoux supply chain showed a significant recovery in 2021 (+ 11.5% in euro values), even if only partially, after the drop in 2020 (-14.7%), reaching around 3, 5 billion euros. The Italian exports of the bijoux sector, on the other hand, recorded a new all-time high point last year, equal to 1112 million euros (+ 14.2% compared to 2020). For the three-year period 2022-2025 we expect an average annual growth of Italian exports of products from the Fashion & Bijoux chain of + 8.4% in euro values. And for the three-year period 2022-2025, the Export Planning forecasts indicate an average annual growth of + 5% over 48 billion euros for the products of the Fashion & Bijoux supply chain. Except for repercussions of the war in Ukraine.Homi also includes #Befree, a new edition of the #Be hashtag cycle of exhibitions, with the creations of over 150 established designers and brands, including Alessandra Calvani, D’Arc Studio Per. Bijouets Gaia Caramazza, Ida Callegaro, Joidart Per Aibijoux, Krimose by Cristiana Cavalli, Lebole Gioielli, Lorella Tamberi Canal, May Moma, Minrl, Oriunda Jewels, Ottaviani, Se.Ma.Vi.