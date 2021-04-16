High jewelry by Piaget for Mother’s Day











May is the month of roses, but also the time of the year when Mother’s Day occurs. A day that Piaget has decided to remember with two special jewels that combine these two aspects: it is the Piaget Rose pendant and earrings, with petals that open to reveal bright pink sapphires. The jewels are made of 18-karat white gold, with stylized rose buds, and are inspired by a particular flower: the Yves Piaget Rose, named in honor of the founder of the Swiss Maison, great lover of the botanical species.

The flowers of the jewels gently open their diamond-encrusted petals creating the illusion of a real flower. Pink sapphires pay homage to the unique and intense color of this unmistakable flower also appreciated for its 80 layers of petals and its delicious scent. Piaget Rose earrings reinterpret this iconic flower with a pink heart set between diamond petals that sparkle like dew in the morning sun. In a limited edition of 35 units, the earrings are set with 70 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 0.33 carats) and two pink sapphires (approx. 0.15 carats).

The Piaget Rose pendant, embellished with diamonds and illuminated by the sparkle of white gold, blossoms on the neck and flows along the chain according to the wearer’s desire, going from the heart to the beginning of the décolleté. The jewels are in a limited edition of 50 units, the Piaget Rose pendant is embellished with 40 brilliant-cut diamonds (approximately 0.56 carats) and a sapphire in the deepest shade of pink (0.12 carats).













