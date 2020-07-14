High jewelry by Chaumet











High jewelery in Parisian format: Chaumet with 81 new high-class pieces, even if at the moment only a part (38) has been completed. The collection is soberly called Perspectives de Chaumet and offers the best of the goldsmith virtuosity of the craftsmen of the French Maison. As it is in the tradition of Chaumet, tiaras could not be missing, one of the typologies for which the French brand is famous. An example is the bold architecture of the Lacis diadem, a fine cross-linked in platinum worked with the fil-couteau technique typical of Chaumet, which allows the diamonds set to almost float in the air. The geometric effect is almost hypnotic. At the center of the tiara are an oval cut diamond and a pear cut diamond, like two competing suns for those who sparkle the most.



The fil-couteau technique was used, among other things, for the Lacis bracelet, which uses the same lattice pattern as the tiara, but with three oval rubellites in the center. Also in this case the perfect geometry suggests lightness and refined luxury: the rubellites are not above the set, but inside.



Among the many pieces of exceptional beauty, the Skyline necklace can also be mentioned, which is a declared homage to Pierre Sterlé, a designer who also worked for Chaumet in Paris in the 1930s. The necklace, in fact, is in perfect art deco style, but reinterpreted in a moderate way. In fact, it looks like an art deco jewel in hammered gold just opened by a zip: on the left side an emerald border, on the right one diamonds. In the center is a 16.06 carat Colombian pear cut emerald. Who knows what the other jewels in the collection will show.















