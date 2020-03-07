High jewelery by Van Cleef & Arpels in exhibition at Tefaf











High jewelery is at home at Tefaf in Maastricht. And also this year Van Cleef & Arpels participates in the art and antiques fair (7-15 March). Tefaf is also an opportunity for the French Maison to show some historical pieces, as well as contemporary collections. After the exhibition held at the Palazzo Reale, in Milan, it is another opportunity to admire the stylistic richness of Van Cleef & Arpels and the excellence of its high jewelery.



For example, Tefaf exhibits pieces from the historic Héritage collection, which brings together historic creations of high jewelery, fine jewelry and objects made by Van Cleef & Arpels between the 1920s and the 1990s. Each specimen has been the subject of careful archival research in order to reconstruct its history and certify its authenticity. And not just jewelry in the traditional sense of the term, as evidenced by an evening handbag from 1964.



Or, among the historical pieces, the clip Noeud, an interweaving of ribbons interpreted, in particular, during the so-called white period of the Art Deco, with creations in platinum and diamonds. Dated around 1925, this clip testifies to a type of cockade bow that, in the context of the production of Van Cleef & Arpels of the time, alongside the horizontal ribbons (called simple) or others more geometric. The clip has been designed to be worn vertically and is studded with 261 round cut diamonds and 28 baguette cut diamonds that punctuate the composition.















