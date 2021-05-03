Almor Design for no limits brides











The new diamond-based jewels of two brands of the same American Maison: Heskia and Almor Design ♦

For 35 years the family led by Shaban Hezghia has carved out a space in three continents with a brand from the simplified name Heskia. The family business is dealing of precious stones, which are trasformed also as jewelry made of a showy wealth. In particular Heskia, which is based in New York, is famous for its colored diamonds, complete of Gia report (Gemological institute of America) and certificates. More precisely, the Maison specializes in high-end bridal jewelry. Very high-end.

On the other hand, colored diamonds are rare and expensive, it is true, but they are also the most popular from some years now. Heskia also has a second name: Almor Design. And is the production activities of the jewels on which the Hezghia Family (surname originates in Israel) tip: the rare fancy yellow diamonds or natural blue are turned into earrings, bracelets, rings imaginative and lively composition.

