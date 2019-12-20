Fiere, news — December 20, 2019 at 4:20 am

Here is who will be present at the next VicenzaOro January





VicenzaOro January preview (17-22 January), one month from the start of the event organized by Italian Exhibition Group. There will be confirmations and news in the pavilions of the Vicenza Fair. In particular, in the Icon area, which houses the major jewelery brands, the presence of Maison such as Crivelli, Damiani and Roberto Coin, which will presents new collections such as Petals and Rock and Diamonds, is confirmed. High jewelry also with three other famous names of Valenza: Leo Pizzo, Carlo Palmiero and Picchiotti.

Booth di Fope, VicenzaOro January 2018. Copyright: gioiellis.com
The presence of Annamaria Cammilli, Fope, Antonini, Mariani, Giovanni Ferraris and the techno-spermimental jewelry of Mattia Cielo is also confirmed.
Booth di Leo PIzzo, VicenzaOro September 2019. Copyright: gioiellis.com
The novelty, instead, is represented by Gismondi 1754, a historic Genoese brand that debuted on the Stock Exchange on December 18, with the new Dedalo collection. Among the traditional brands of Naples and surroundings, there will be De Simone, and Chantecler.
Vetrina di Stenzhorn a VicenzaOro September. Copyright: gioiellis.com
From abroad confirmed the presence of the award-winning Nikos Koulis, from Greece, and of the German fashion house Stenzhorn, while from Australia the pearls of Autore are expected.
Alessio Boschi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
The Design Room, the area reserved for trendy designers, also returns in January. In this round it hosts confirmations and new entries: Alessio Boschi, Cedille Paris, Lydia Courteille, Margaritis Lefteris, Mousson Atelier, Netali Nissim, Paolo Costagli New York, Sicis, Tomasz Donocik, Bare Jewelry, DreamBoule Milan and Yeprem.
Lydia Courteille. Copyright: gioiellis.com
La Design Room. Copyright: gioiellis.com
VicenzaOro September 2019. Copyright: gioiellis,com
