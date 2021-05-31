









The carvings, the custom-made jewels, the precious gems of the Henn family

Thinking about precious stones, gems, minerals that have formed over millions of years under the earth’s crust, the result of random chemical compositions, stratospheric pressures, unlikely combinations, are materials to be considered with veneration. At least with respect. And it is the philosophy that follows the Henn family. Not by chance in decades of work Henn has become synonymous with gemstone lovers, experts required all over the world for their experience.

Henn operates at the top end of the market, on all continents. The family has expanded, but remains united in the passion that unites two generations of the family throughout Europe. Between Germany, in Idar-Oberstein, and London, Great Britain, where the headquarters of their company are located, the expert gemmologists of the Henn family do not limit themselves to judging, classifying or buying and selling gems, but they also make jewelry and small objects which are authentic masterpieces. Henn of London, for example, creates bespoke high jewelry. But also small sculptures made by directly carving precious stones or using enamelling. Their work is appreciated above all by the most refined collectors.

Hans-Jürgen Henn, creative director of the company, represents the third generation and over fifty years of experience, and has developed a special experience for extraordinary gems and minerals. In his bio he says that he has combined a passion for precious stones with mountaineering, and is always in search of the rare and the unknown. He was the first to coin the term Kashmir Peridot. He also had the vision and foresight to acquire and preserve the Dom Pedro aquamarine as one spectacular stone. This legendary piece, exquisitely cut by Bernd Munsteiner, was gifted to the Smithsonian Institute in 2011. It remains the largest fine aquamarine ever cut and perhaps there will never be another. Axel Henn, employed in the London branch of the Maison, is a gemologist and carver: he manages relations with museums, companies, designers, and is part of the German gemological association. And Ingo Henn is a jeweler, master goldsmith, gemologist: he manages the production of the team of artisans engaged in the creation of jewels and sculptures of carved gems.













