The Emotion collection by S’Agapò features heart-shaped jewelry in stainless steel, including gold-plated ones.

Having a heart of gold means being generous. Giving a heart of gold also means appreciating the recipient. This is also the philosophy of the Emotion collection by S’Agapò, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group aimed at younger women. The Emotion collection features jewelry in the shape of a heart, crafted from 316L stainless steel with a 14-karat gold PVD finish. S’Agapõ means “I love you” in Greek. Prices are affordable for any budget: a necklace, for example, is priced at €29. A white steel version is also available for €24.



All the jewelry, except for two bracelets and earrings, features a heart-shaped design, but with a slightly irregular surface, giving the piece a sense of movement. Jewelry doesn’t require any special maintenance. However, the brand warns that normal daily use and external factors such as humidity, temperature, pollution, contact with cosmetics, and skin perspiration can reduce the shine of steel, silver, or leather surfaces and alter the original appearance of the surface finishes found on some models.

