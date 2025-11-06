Orecchini Emotion in acciaio 316L, con finitura pvd oro 14 carati
Heart-Shaped Love with S’Agapò

The Emotion collection by S’Agapò features heart-shaped jewelry in stainless steel, including gold-plated ones.

Having a heart of gold means being generous. Giving a heart of gold also means appreciating the recipient. This is also the philosophy of the Emotion collection by S’Agapò, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group aimed at younger women. The Emotion collection features jewelry in the shape of a heart, crafted from 316L stainless steel with a 14-karat gold PVD finish. S’Agapõ means “I love you” in Greek. Prices are affordable for any budget: a necklace, for example, is priced at €29. A white steel version is also available for €24.

Collana Emotion in acciaio 316L, con finitura pvd oro 14 carati
Emotion necklace in 316L stainless steel with 14-karat gold PVD finish

All the jewelry, except for two bracelets and earrings, features a heart-shaped design, but with a slightly irregular surface, giving the piece a sense of movement. Jewelry doesn’t require any special maintenance. However, the brand warns that normal daily use and external factors such as humidity, temperature, pollution, contact with cosmetics, and skin perspiration can reduce the shine of steel, silver, or leather surfaces and alter the original appearance of the surface finishes found on some models.
Anello in acciaio
Steel ring

Bracciale in acciaio
Steel bracelet
Bracciale rigido con finitura in pvd oro 14 carati
Bracelet with 14-karat gold PVD finish

Red

