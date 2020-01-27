Havant & Shararat, Oriental curves











Sharp corners and tight curves for Kavant & Sharart’s collections ♦

A pair in real life, Kenny and Shar-Linn are the two designers of Kavant & Sharart, a jewelry brand founded in Bangkok in 2011 and immediately appreciated in the United States. Theirs is a marriage of opposite styles that mixes colored gemstones, mother of pearl and diamonds, curved lines and sharp angles, the Eastern and Western art, the organic forms of nature and those plastic of sculpture.



The results are completely different collections: Geo-Art is a celebration of the Art Deco and Cubism with simple geometric volumes and clean lines, Talay however, captures the essence of the sea, from a colored background to the ocean waves crashing, in delicate curves and organic elements. Origami in hand, there is the ancient Japanese art of paper folding, which makes gold patterned with a series of folds a modern gem. Finally, Le phoenix takes up the idea of ​​the myth represented by the shape and beauty of themythological animal, with a wing design that alludes to movement, wind and therefore freedom, while the claw draws the corporeal nature of the land, the knowledge and concreteness. M.d.B.

















