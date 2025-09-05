Harry Winston opens its new store in Ginza, Tokyo’s luxury shopping district. The expansive 869-square-meter space is now the largest Harry Winston salon in Japan. Spread across three floors, the new flagship showcases a new design direction, reinventing the iconic Winston style through a more modern and architectural perspective. The perimeter of each floor is lined with honed white marble, complemented by custom carpets that add a touch of warmth and texture. The walls are finished with glossy white textured wallpaper and marble, lending a luminous effect to the entire space. A striking chandelier and thoughtfully designed decorative furnishings set the final mood.



Since opening our first salon in 1988, Japan has played a key role in developing the House’s renowned global heritage. Located in Ginza, the epicenter of luxury, where cutting-edge design meets enduring tradition, the opening of our new flagship store represents an exciting new chapter, honoring the House’s longstanding relationship with Tokyo while offering a bold vision for the future. With this opening, we reinforce our commitment to serving our customers, both new and existing, at the highest level.

Nayla Hayek, CEO of Harry Winston



The first floor is dedicated to bridal gowns, while the second floor houses the House’s exclusive collections, watches, and fine jewelry creations, as well as the largest VIP lounge in Japan. The basement features a concierge dedicated to the House’s repairs and after-sales services. Upon entry, guests are greeted through Harry Winston’s signature black and gold double gates, decorated with rosette motifs and flanked by two matching lampposts, a tribute to the House’s historic Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City. Since opening its first salon in the country in 1988, Harry Winston has expanded to eight locations in Japan.

