









In Milan Harry Winston joined the many Maison of the jewelry in via Monte Napoleone, where luxury brands are concentrated. Harry Winston is a New York brand founded in 1932 and is famous for its diamonds: over time, it has acquired some of the most famous gems in the world, including Jonker, Hope, Winston Legacy and Winston Blue Diamonds. It has been part of the Swiss Swatch group since 2013. The Harry Winston store, unique in Italy, offers jewelry collections, including the largest diamonds and rarest precious stones, as well as watches.



The idea is to provide customers with an elegant environment that also offers the intimacy of a private home. The colors chosen are dove gray and dark gray, with lacquered furniture, touches of bronze and designer furniture, on marble floors and crystal chandeliers. The boutique also has galleries dedicated to wedding jewelry and other collections.