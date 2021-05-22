









Harry Winston was an American jeweler famous for his diamond jewelry. In the 1953 musical film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, the song Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend includes a spoken part where “Talk to me, Harry Winston, tell me everything!” The jeweler, who passed away in 1978, is also famous for donating the Hope Diamond, one of the most precious stones, to the Smithsonian Institution in 1958, after having owned it for a decade. He was also called the King of Diamonds. But now the Maison, managed by the founder’s son, Ronald, focuses on love rather than on diamonds with the new high jewelery collection.



The collection consists of 39 pieces divided into 4 unique chapters: L, like Winston Light, O, like Winston Obsession, V, like Winston Vow and E, like Winston Eternal. The letters that make up the word Love. The jewels not only use colorless or fancy diamonds, but also red, orange or yellow gems, warm colors of passion, such as purple sapphires, spessartite garnets and rubies. Big earrings, red carpet runway necklaces, pendants for fearless décolleté, rings for tapered hands. The most exciting piece is the unique Brilliant Glow necklace, which flaunts, along with the other gems, a 30-carat yellow heart-shaped diamond. Harry would have liked it too.