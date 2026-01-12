Orecchini di alta gioielleria con diamanti firmati Fawaz Gruosi

Half of Italians Indifferent to Jewelry

A Federpreziosi survey of Italian consumers explores their propensity to purchase jewelry.

Almost half of Italians (45%) are indifferent to jewelry. A precious object, in short, doesn’t arouse any desire, but neither does it arouse any repulsion: it’s simply ignored. What accounts for this sentiment? It’s certainly not a finding that pleases those who work in the jewelry industry. This percentage is contained in a study conducted by Format Research for the Federpreziosi Confcommercio Observatory, based on the research presented at Vicenzaoro January 2025, which indicated that only 35.8% of consumers currently consider purchasing jewelry.

Gioielleria Rocca a Bologna, ingresso
Rocca Jewelry in Bologna, entrance

The study, discussed in a talk scheduled for Vicenzaoro January 2026, identified four profiles of non-jewelry buyers: averse, indifferent, open-minded, and close. The result is that jewelry loses its appeal not so much because of its price, but because it ceases to spark the imagination, evoke memories, and evoke emotions. Perceived value is measured, in short, by an object’s ability to communicate something to people. The survey found that those who are against it (10.9% of the sample) are predominantly over 64, concentrated primarily in the Northwest and characterized by a rational and functional view of consumption: for them, jewelry is superfluous and devoid of concrete use. And the time for gifts to the girlfriend is likely long gone. The largest group is the indifferent (45%), largely young people between 25 and 35, for whom jewelry isn’t rejected, but simply ignored.
Gioielleria Lo Scarabeo d'Oro, a Milano
Lo Scarabeo d’Oro Jewelry in Milan

The possibilists (18.7%) are adults between 25 and 45, who recognize the potential of jewelry, provided it has a personal meaning and is consistent with the occasion. Finally, neighbors (25.3%), often young women with roots primarily in the Northeast, culturally sensitive to quality, design, and connection, attribute symbolic and emotional value to jewelry even though they haven’t yet made a purchase. To revive the sector’s potential, the research suggests a paradigm shift: transforming the point of sale into a relational space, training jewelers as storytellers, and developing a contemporary offering that connects the product to the experience.
Gioielleria di Ponte Vecchio, a Firenze
Ponte Vecchio Jewelry in Florence

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchino by Mateo, New York
Previous Story

Mateo’s American Dream

Latest from news

Il logo di Vo Vintage

Vo Vintage grows

The number of exhibitors at the vintage jewelry and watch event at Fiera Vicenza has risen

Bracciale della collezione Ad Orientem in oro, osso, diamanti zaffiri rosa e rubini by Nardi

Jewelry at Brafa 2026

At Brafa in Brussels, antique and designer jewelry will be on display alongside antiques and art.