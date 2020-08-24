Half a century of Cameo Italiano











The Cammeo Italiano, the tradition of Naples in sign of continuity ♦

According to the encyclopedia, the cammeo (or cameo) is a gem carved in relief, according to different types of stones. It is an ancient technique developed in the Hellenism times and in ancient Rome, and then under the Byzantine Empire. Disappeared almost completely, this kind of craft has been reborn with the arrival in Italy of the German emperor Frederick II, in the Middle Age, with notable examples. But after long neglect the art of cameo is back in fashion in the neoclassical period, ie between the late eighteenth and early nineteenth century.

In Italy this technique that is used to produce jewelry and medals has developed especially in the South. And at a distance of a couple of centuries, the tradition continues: are different companies, small in size, they work with this craft technique. One of these is managed in Torre del Greek (Naples) by Di Luca family, who gave birth to the brand Cammeo Italiano. Their jewelry story began in the fifties and continues more or less as she was born: much tradition, classical forms, but also with the adoption of techniques such as electroplating to bring down the cost of metals, alongside gold and silver jewelry with which the jewels are composed. And if the cameos were born primarily as brooches, Cammeo Italian also uses them as necklaces, rings and earrings. Rudy Serra















