Gypsy atmosphere for Tamara Comolli











In the collective imagination, the word gypsy is not connected with reality, but with a bohemian concept, that is, of those who practice an unconventional lifestyle. In short, it is a synonym of freedom, of countertrend choices, of recklessness. The fashion that defines itself as gypsy, however, is anything but gypsy: an example is the new collection by Tamara Comolli, a brand founded by the Bavarian designer and distributed in 120 stores in Europe and the United States. The Gipsy collection offers bracelets, pendants and earrings in the three classic colors of gold, with the addition of diamonds or semi-precious stones. The style is cheerful, but not casual.



The Gipsy collection is, however, in the wake of the other creations of the Maison founded by Tamara Comolli in 1992 and which is inspired by the concept of barefoot luxury (it is no coincidence that it has several boutiques in seaside resorts). Jewelery has always used a wide variety of colored stones, often with the now classic acorn-shaped cut, which distinguishes the brand. Not, however, in the Gipsy collection, which uses gems in the more traditional round shape.