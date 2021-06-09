ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — June 9, 2021 at 4:32 am

Gwyneth Paltrow’s jewels in the name of Apple




Not only Hollywood. For Gwyneth Paltrow, real deals are made with jewelry, as well as perfumes, travel, food, household items, etc. In summary, Goop, a marketplace launched by the actress after experimenting with a weekly home newsletter since 2008. Goop naturally lives on the light reflected by Gwyneth Paltrow, who has now launched a new line of jewelry. The actress wore them (almost) without veils, challenging, like many of her colleagues, the passing years (48 at the moment).

Gwyneth Paltrow indossa un choker a catena in oro 14 carati
Gwyneth Paltrow indossa un choker a catena in oro 14 carati

The collection is G. Label, a brand launched by the actress, and is quite traditional. Jewelery is not exactly cheap: for example, a chunky choker chain, in 14-karat gold, is priced at $ 2,500. But the idea of ​​feeling a bit like Gwyneth Paltrow, perhaps, makes a difference. Whoever wants, can also conform to the habits of the actress, who together with her daughter Apple (17) applies a new piercing every year on the occasion of the girl’s birthday: a practice that, if it should last a long time, will transform the consistency of Gwyneth. Furthermore, her daughter was also a source of inspiration: the jewels have the name of Apple and some of her friends. What is not done for sons …

Orecchini Apple in oro giallo e pavé di diamanti
Orecchini Apple in oro giallo e pavé di diamanti
Orecchino Fiene in oro e diamanti
Orecchino Fiene in oro e diamanti
Collana a maglie Denver in oro 14 carati
Collana a maglie Denver in oro 14 carati
Bracciale a maglie Elliot
Bracciale a maglie Elliot

Anello chevalier in oro 14 carati e diamante
Anello Sydney chevalier in oro 14 carati e diamante







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *