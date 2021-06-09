









Not only Hollywood. For Gwyneth Paltrow, real deals are made with jewelry, as well as perfumes, travel, food, household items, etc. In summary, Goop, a marketplace launched by the actress after experimenting with a weekly home newsletter since 2008. Goop naturally lives on the light reflected by Gwyneth Paltrow, who has now launched a new line of jewelry. The actress wore them (almost) without veils, challenging, like many of her colleagues, the passing years (48 at the moment).



The collection is G. Label, a brand launched by the actress, and is quite traditional. Jewelery is not exactly cheap: for example, a chunky choker chain, in 14-karat gold, is priced at $ 2,500. But the idea of ​​feeling a bit like Gwyneth Paltrow, perhaps, makes a difference. Whoever wants, can also conform to the habits of the actress, who together with her daughter Apple (17) applies a new piercing every year on the occasion of the girl’s birthday: a practice that, if it should last a long time, will transform the consistency of Gwyneth. Furthermore, her daughter was also a source of inspiration: the jewels have the name of Apple and some of her friends. What is not done for sons …