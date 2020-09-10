Guido Grassi Damiani at the Assogemme Ethics Committee

Diamonds, sapphires, rubies and emeralds. But with right. This is the focus of Assogemme’s Ethics Committee for colored gems, which now sees Guido Grassi Damiani as the new president. The guiding principles of the committee are the establishment and adoption of socially responsible practices within the supply chain of gems in the jewelry system and the consequent application of these principles to all companies and operators in the sector.



It is an honor and a great responsibility for me to be appointed president of the Ethics Committee of Assogemme: a virtuous organization that since 2007 has aimed at raising awareness, guaranteeing and enhancing ethics, transparency and respect, of people and of environment, in the gem sector. The debate on the ethical dimension is not a passing fad and it must absolutely not be perceived as such: it is a real essential necessity in the world of jewelry to which all actors are invited to reflect and act in accordance.

Guido Grassi Damiani



We welcome Damiani with great enthusiasm and deep esteem.We will work with him as a team and with great synergy, promoting and activating a dialogue between all the players in the supply chain of the Italian jewelery system with particular attention to solutions that can concretely enhance Italian manufacturing and contribute to development of the traceability of the supply chain of colored gems.

Paolo Cesari, outgoing president of Assogemme