Guess Jewellery is made with steel, but green











All the polls agree: young people, and more generally people, are increasingly sensitive to respect for the environment and ask for more sustainable products, more in harmony with nature. And so Guess Jewelery, the accessories brand of the American clothing group, launches Guess my feelings, a line of bijoux in the name of green. This is the first eco-sustainable capsule, made of reconditioned steel, with residual material typical of the production process, so as to reduce the use of raw materials and minimize waste. The bijoux are available in natural or golden color.



The chains are chosen from the stock of unused material and usually destined for disposal. Particular attention was also paid to the packaging, the classic Guess pouch is replaced by a new one in recycled material, which nevertheless maintains the same look and texture of the brand’s classic packs. All of these measures made it possible to minimize waste, reducing the environmental impact.