Growing results for Gismondi 1754











Flattering results for Gismondi 1754, the historic Genoese jewelery company, which was listed on the Aim list of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company has a long history: for seven generations it has been producing high-end jewelry. Gismondi 1754 has now disclosed the financial results for the fourth quarter and for 2020 (on a voluntary basis). The data are consolidated data and relate to sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 (data not subject to audit), divided by geographical area and type of sales channel, approved by the board of directors.



According to the company’s press release, “Gismondi 1754 ended 2020 with double-digit growth results compared to the previous year and is projected into 2021 with optimism to continue its growth path. The fourth quarter saw revenues from sales increase to 3.1 million euros, compared to 2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which results in an overall annual consolidated operating revenue for the year 2020 of 6.57 million, up 14% compared to 2019”.















