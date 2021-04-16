Greenland rubies traceable to Gemolith











Gemolith is the first B2B colored gemstone marketplace powered by GemCloud. It has a catalog with over 10,000 precious stones of 28 different types. It will now also have a specific section filtered through an advanced search and dedicated to traceable gems. The first gem to enter this selection is the Greenland Ruby, available only on Gemolith.com.



Gemolith aims to become the digital showcase of best practices in the colored gemstones industry. We want to enable our vendors to be recognized for their efforts in procuring traceable gemstones, give visibility to companies who are implementing traceable solutions and help to give back to the local communities. All the jewelry designers that we have already onboarded are very excited as this is responding to their current need. They can have access to the world’s gemstones only with one click and get live information about them.

Veronica Favoroso, CEO of GemCloud

The rubies and pink sapphires of Greenland come from the mine located in Aappaluttoq. They are unique and their inclusions tell the story of a 3 billion year journey through time and temperature. Colors range from deep red to lighter shades of pink.

Greenland Ruby and Gemolith are a perfect partnership, with both companies having responsibility and sustainability as their core values. Together we promise to bring authenticity and provenance to the gemstone marketplace, while offering an innovative and creative customer experience in addition to our rare and beautiful gems.

Magnus Kibsgaard, CEO of Greenland Ruby

Greenland Ruby officially opened its mine in 2017 in a frozen landscape in southwestern Greenland. These gems are believed to be the oldest on Earth, while the mine and processing plant are the newest and most sophisticated in the colored gemstone industry. Each gem is tracked from the mine to the market, thanks to the GemCloud business management solution. All gems are quarried, cut and polished adhering to responsible environmental, social and governance practices and have a certificate of origin, approved by the Greenland government that validates provenance.Software allows you to have visibility into Greenland Ruby’s global inventory and digitally mark gems as if they had been inspected once physically checked. GemCloud also engaged with the Pink Polar Bear Foundation, a Greenland Ruby initiative to support international polar research in all disciplines, in particular by supporting the inhabitants of Greenland (humans, animals and vegetation) affected by climate change. and accompanying cultural changes. GemCloud will offer a percentage of the sales of cut and polished Greenland rubies on Gemolith.com

GemCloud is working to add more traceable gemstones in the coming months, as part of a broader program to promote transparency and traceability, developed jointly with TDI Sustainability.

