Great jewels for sale with Faraone Casa d’Aste

Cartier, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati, or niche brands such as Frascarolo, Faraone and Spallanzani: jewels and watches, as well as a certain number of luxury goods, are the protagonists of the sale organized by Faraone Casa d’Aste at the Portrait Hotel in Milan on May 24th. The sale can also be followed in streaming, by phone or through the Myfaraone app. The auction includes 300 lots. The most quoted piece is a ring with an octagonal cut Colombian emerald of about 21.70 carats and two triangular diamonds on the sides. Followed by a pair of pendant earrings with two old-cut diamonds at the ends of 4.45 and 4.65 carats respectively, flanked by a pair of earrings in platinum and white gold with drop and navette diamonds for a total of approximately 18 carats.



The catalog also includes two bracelets, one of which in platinum with 15.50 carats of diamonds, round and navette, and oval no-heat sapphires weighing a total of about 15 carats and one with a floral motif in white gold with oval cut Burmese rubies for a total of 24.50 carats and round diamonds totaling 9.80 carats. Also noteworthy is a yellow gold ring set with a brilliant-cut diamond of approximately 4.90 carats adorned with two rows of diamonds.Also in the auction are Rolex, Vacheron Constatin, Piaget, Omega and Cartier wristwatches. Best in show and arrived with closed catalog (therefore no photos), a Rolex Daytona Special Edition with case and dial finished with pavé diamonds and carré rubies, followed by a Rolex Date Just Ovettone thousand lines, 1950s, with yellow gold case . Also from the same period, a hand-wound Patek Phillippe Lady, with a 14mm case in 18K yellow gold, with a black rat tail strap and supplied with the original case of the time. From the decade just before, a Vacheron Constantin with automatic movement and perpetual calendar, in pink gold, with original box and guarantee.At the end of the first afternoon session, a parenthesis of solidarity: Faraone Casa d’Aste has in fact embraced the worthy initiative of the Crieri jewelery brand to sell two bracelets of the latter, respectively one with seven strands in burnished gold with black diamonds for 9, 65 carats and colorless diamonds for 2.65 carats and another with three rows in white gold with diamonds for about 4.50 carats, and five paintings from the new photographic campaign. The proceeds will be entirely donated to the non-profit organization Me.Dea, an anti-violence centre, which provides assistance and support to women victims of violence and mistreatment, as well as actively engaging in promoting information, prevention and awareness campaigns for this delicate and current topic.