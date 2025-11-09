Third version of the Grand Seiko Heritage Collection.

The Grand Seiko Heritage Collection returns with a new look, featuring a third blue dial variant, previously reserved for the Japanese market and now available globally. Precision and longevity are the essence of an ideal Grand Seiko watch: the 9F caliber was designed to transfer these qualities to a quartz timepiece, setting new standards of performance. While most quartz movements in the world are assembled automatically, the 9F caliber is entirely hand-assembled by the master craftsmen at the Shinshu Watch Studio.

The 9F62 caliber, which powers this new reference, embodies the distinctive features of the Grand Seiko quartz movement: the instantaneous date change mechanism updates the date in an instant, the Backlash Auto-Adjust Mechanism ensures that the seconds hand stops precisely on the index without any jerking or vibration, Twin Pulse Control allows for wider and heavier hands, and the sealed construction preserves internal lubrication, preventing dust from entering during battery changes.

In terms of precision, this caliber boasts an extraordinary accuracy of ±10 seconds per year, made possible by the in-house quartz oscillators and the low-power, temperature-controlled integrated circuit, which compensates for temperature variations to ensure maximum stability.



37 mm stainless steel case

Featuring a seemingly simple design, this watch conceals a refined technical complexity. The brushed steel case lends a sporty feel and is enhanced by the mirror-polished bezel and edges, crafted using the Zaratsu technique for flawless, distortion-free polishing. The watch is completed with a three-link steel bracelet, fully brushed with polished sides, secured by a triple folding clasp.

The dial, featuring a sunburst pattern, now features a deep blue with subtle purple highlights. The faceted indexes, crafted with two different finishes, capture the light from every angle and ensure maximum readability against the blue background. The same optical principle is applied to the hands, whose sides are polished while the upper surfaces are satin-finished, creating a perfect contrast with the dial.