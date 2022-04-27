









Puns, puns, are a lovable trait of the British people. The londoner super jeweler Graff also takes part in this hobby, launching his high-end collection under the name of Graffabulous, a synthesis between the name of the Maison and the word fabulous. The idea would simply remain a divertissement were it not that the word fully reflects the quality of the collection. It goes without saying that the pieces of high jewelry that compose it have many large diamonds that sparkle, in particular fancy yellow gems that look like small suns.



The collection includes three elaborate sets of jewelry, with particular attention to necklaces: the first two focus on yellow and colorless diamonds, while the third features only the classic colorless gems. Colored gemstones are also on the way: Graffabulous includes more than 3,600 carats of precious stones, of which 1,877 carats of white diamonds, 678 carats of yellow diamonds, 616 carats of sapphires, 414 carats of emeralds and 101 carats of rubies. Basically, Aladdin’s treasure. Three models were called to wear them, posing as mermaids: Qun Ye, Aya Jones and Grace Elizabeth, each with a different Graffabulous suite.