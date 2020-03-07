Got me, Rosato chases love











Got me, that is, you took me, you conquered me, you desire me: these words Rosato pronounces it through its new jewels. The collection for spring 2020 is called Got me and is a message transmitted through the classic pendants to add to the bracelets. But it is also a message that travels on earrings, necklaces and rings. In short, the collection of the brand of the Bros Manifatture group intends to warm up the spring with a love declaration that does not allow misunderstandings.



And not only through the simple message, which also appears on some of the jewels of the Got me collection, but also with icons such as the classic hearts, or lips and keys capable of opening any desire. Rosato’s jewels are in simple silver, or silver with galvanic rose gold, red enamel and white cubic zirconia. The price of these bijoux is modest: from 29 euros for a pair of earrings it only goes up to 59 euros for the ring with red enamel lips.















