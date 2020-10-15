Goodbye Baselworld, Hour Universe arrives











Hour Universe. The after Baselworld is (also) a play on words. Hour, an English word that indicates the time span of 60 minutes, also resembles to ours. In short, a universe that alludes to the concept of time, that measured by watches. After the sensational suicide of Baselworld, the most famous fair dedicated to jewelery and watches, the organizing company Mch has changed everything.



Hour Universe will take place in Basel from 8 to 12 April 2021, covid permitting. The new initiative is described as a hybrid platform for the watch, jewelry and gemstone community with a modern digital offering throughout the year, combined with physical meetings at the show. The planned and inclusive live event aims to facilitate networking and provide an experience based on the needs of exhibitors and visitors.

Mch also promises a new hospitality concept based on fair prices and supported by the local hotel industry. The exorbitant costs for participating in Baselworld were the deterrent that put the fair in crisis.



Will Hour Universe be able to convince the big groups that have left Baselworld? It will not be easy. The big names in the luxury sector not only said goodbye, but also organized other events. Companies such as the LVMH Group greeted Baselworld, with brands that include Tag Heuer, Hublot and Zenith and the Maison Bvlgari, as well as Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe, Chanel and Chopard, Swatch and many others, including major jewelry brands. Many will participate in Watches & Wonders Geneva, an event that also brought the format to China. Other brands will organize events on their own. In short, the road to Hour Universe seems to be uphill.

















