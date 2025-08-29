With all the current events in the world, seeking a little luck never hurts. Perhaps that’s why Pandora is launching the Talisman collection, inspired by the style of ancient coins. The look of the jewelry is far removed from what has been identified as Pandora’s world until now, partly because the small medallions feature subtle imperfections to bring them closer to an old-fashioned aesthetic. The collection consists of 12 pieces, engraved with Latin mottos. For example: amor vincit omnia (love conquers all). Or: per aspera ad astra (through hardships, to the stars). The Latin mottos are paired with symbols such as hearts, moons, and stars.



One of the models uses synthetic mother-of-pearl and 14-karat gold plating. The entire collection is crafted from sterling silver, gold plating, and mixed metal finishes. Pandora Talisman medallions can be worn individually, but two specially designed necklaces are also available. They are also compatible with Pandora Me necklaces.





