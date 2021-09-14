









After the fear of covid, despite the pandemic counting about 1600 deaths in the US in September 2021, the Met Gala in New York (canceled last year), one of the most important and famous events in the fashion world, is back. An evening that, as always, saw celebrities parading in designer clothes from great designers and wearing equally famous Maison jewels. The evening, it should be remembered, is an opportunity to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the American city. The night’s theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, inspired everything from the Matrix film series to the Statue of Liberty. Many jewels seen on the red carpet.



The Parisian Maisonfor its jewels has chosen Emily Blunt, Gabrielle Union and Chloé Bailey. Emily Blunt, British actress, wore the Trapézistes earrings and the Danseurs Aériens two-finger ring from the Voltige High Jewelry collection, combined with the Roaring Diamonds bracelet. Gabrielle Union, an American actress, shone with the Diamond Spears necklace, a masterpiece of 70.88 carats of diamonds, associated with the Illusionnistes ring and the Wild Moon ring. And singer Chloé Bailey walked the red carpet in a full white suit and the sumptuous High Jewelry Roaring Diamond necklace, from the Paris est une Fête collection., a jewelry brand from New York, has granted his jewelry to Gemma Chan, Regina King, Zoey Deutch, Julia Garner, Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington. Gemma Chan, British actress, wore the iconic Winston Cluster Wreath Diamond necklace, 47.84 carat, set in platinum, earrings with diamonds, 7.37 carats, set in platinum and two rings: River, with diamonds for 2 , 58 carat, set in platinum, and the 2.74 carat diamond cufflink, set in platinum.Regina King has chosen two different earrings, one pendant and the other button, with diamonds each over 4 carats, set in platinum. To these jewels are added three rings, always with diamonds and a Harry Winston Emerald quartz watch, in 18K yellow gold. Also for the American Maison, Zoey Deutch was on the catwalk with 3.22-carat diamond mesh earrings set in platinum, and three rings also in platinum and diamonds. Julia Garner, added a touch of color, with diamond earrings with pear-shaped sapphire drops, set in platinum and with 6.11-carat pear-shaped ruby ​​drops, set in 18-karat gold and platinum. In addition, three rings with diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies.Finally, Rosa Leslie wore sapphire and diamond cascading earrings, 23.03 carat, set in platinum, a diamond bracelet, 8.91 carat, set in platinum, another bracelet with diamonds, 10.28 carat, set in platinum and two rings with diamonds, also by Harry Winston. Kit Harrington limited himself to an automatic watch, Harry Winston Midnight, in 18k white gold.