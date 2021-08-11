









The gold lace of Neonero jewelry, Tuscan goldsmith company

It’s called Pizzo d’Oro, but it is not a line of lingerie, even if the images on the website (a model which wears black lace underwear) may make you think. The lace has to do, in fact, but it’s just a reminder to those delicate workmanship made with needle and thread that are an ancient tradition in Tuscany.



The fact is that the P.V.Z., a company founded in 1989 and today run by Lucio Presentini and Silvio Valentini, after focused its activity on the processing of jewelry for third parties, in 2007 decided to launch its own brand, Neonero. The collections offered by this company are based, precisely, to those surfaces of solids and voids, read and, in some cases, a little impertinent. But, of course, the proposed lace is available in yellow or rose gold, even in a burnished version. And the lace is worn in the form of rings, necklaces or earrings. One way, in short, to revive a tradition and, at the same time, make jewelery.