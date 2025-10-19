PdPaola launches a collection in yellow or white gold with lab-grown diamonds.

The Spanish brand PdPaola has taken a qualitative leap forward in its jewelry offering. Founder and creative director Paola Sasplugas presents a collection of gold and diamond jewelry. The FW25 Fine Jewelry By Pdpaola collection marks a new chapter in the history of the Barcelona-based brand. The jewelry is crafted from 18K recycled gold in yellow and white gold versions. The diamonds, however, are lab-grown, considered more sustainable as well as less expensive.



The launch of this latest collection not only marked an evolution in design, but also consolidated the brand’s vision: a path toward more responsible jewelry, in line with current challenges. The collection features a classic design, with hoop or stud earrings, solitaire diamond rings with an unusual setting, or an eternity version, with multiple stones that follow the edge of the piece. Tennis bracelets and pendant necklaces are also available.

