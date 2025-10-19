Anelli in oro e diamanti di laboratorio
Anelli in oro e diamanti di laboratorio

Gold and lab-grown diamonds from PdPaola

PdPaola launches a collection in yellow or white gold with lab-grown diamonds.

The Spanish brand PdPaola has taken a qualitative leap forward in its jewelry offering. Founder and creative director Paola Sasplugas presents a collection of gold and diamond jewelry. The FW25 Fine Jewelry By Pdpaola collection marks a new chapter in the history of the Barcelona-based brand. The jewelry is crafted from 18K recycled gold in yellow and white gold versions. The diamonds, however, are lab-grown, considered more sustainable as well as less expensive.

Orecchini in oro e diamanti di laboratorio
Gold and lab-set diamond earrings

The launch of this latest collection not only marked an evolution in design, but also consolidated the brand’s vision: a path toward more responsible jewelry, in line with current challenges. The collection features a classic design, with hoop or stud earrings, solitaire diamond rings with an unusual setting, or an eternity version, with multiple stones that follow the edge of the piece. Tennis bracelets and pendant necklaces are also available.
Anello con diamante solitaire di laboratorio
Lab-grown solitaire diamond ring

Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti di laboratorio
White gold and lab-grown diamond earrings
Collana in oro con pendente
Gold necklace with pendant

