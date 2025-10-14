A jewelry event in Valenza.

A current situation, at a time when gold prices are skyrocketing, is the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, along with sustainability and innovation. These are the themes of the third edition of the Valenza Gem Forum, scheduled for Wednesday, October 15th at Villa Scalcabarozzi, in the heart of Valenza (Alessandria), the capital of Italian jewelry. The forum is promoted by the Mani Intelligenti Foundation, CIBJO – The World Jewellery Confederation, and Italian Exhibition Group (the company that organizes Vicenzaoro).



At the heart of the discussion between goldsmiths, gemologists, institutions, and local training organizations are crucial topics such as artificial intelligence, traceability, and new skills, key tools for supporting the competitiveness of the Piedmontese goldsmith district, a center of Italian manufacturing excellence, in the current challenging environment. Participants will include Alessia Crivelli (President of the Mani Intelligenti Foundation), Matteo Farsura (Global Exhibition Manager Jewellery & Fashion at Italian Exhibition Group), and Gaetano Cavalieri (President of CIBJO – The World Jewellery Confederation). Manuel Scagnelli, founder of the start-up Onir, will join Loredana Prosperi (Vice President of the Italian Gemmologists Association) for a talk (and live demonstration) on how Artificial Intelligence can support the traceability and transparency of gems and serve as a bridge to tradition.

Finally, Raj Mehta, CEO and Managing Director of Stargems Belgium, a key player in the global diamond market, will discuss trends and challenges in the sector, from fluctuations in the value of gold and silver to the growing impact of lab-grown diamonds on the market. The presentation aims to offer insights into the development prospects for the entire supply chain.

