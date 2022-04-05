









Gismondi 1754 announces that it has concluded an agreement with Saks Fifth Avenue for the resale of jewels from the collections within the most important luxury department store in the United States, with 45 stores in the US. The commercial contract signed is of the open type (with no expiry date) and foresees that starting from May the Gismondi 1754 jewels will be sold at the five department stores in Beverly Hills, Huston, Miami, Palm Beach and Naples. From November 2022, the Genoese brand will also be present in the main location of Saks Fifth Avenue in New York.



The commercial development of the brand continues, which has garnered great interest during VicenzaOro. The beginning of a new collaboration with the oldest and most prestigious American chain of exclusive department stores is a source of great enthusiasm for us because, in fact, it makes us present in the two most important temples of overseas luxury: Neiman Marcus and today also Saks Fifth Avenue. After the brilliant results of 2021 just approved and the excellent start of 2022, the moment continues to be extremely positive and the Vicenza fair has shown us the constant growth in the appreciation of our collections among the Italian and international public.

Massimo Gismondi, Ceodi Gismondi 1754

This is a significant agreement in terms of commercial importance and prestige, which further consolidates the presence of Gismondi 1754 in the United States, where it is already active with the other well-known luxury chain, Neiman Marcus, in the cities of Garden City, Austin, Charlotte, San Antonio and Honolulu. The Genoese company also recorded very positive feedback at VicenzaOro, where it collected orders for over 512,000 euros from distributors and customers from Italy, Great Britain and Europe in particular.