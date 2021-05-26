









The jewels by Gismondi 1754, a historic Genoese brand, now will be purchased at the hotel. In fact, the company has signed an agreement with Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, an Italian luxury hospitality brand owned by the Polito family, which manages prestigious hotels and resorts worldwide, located in historic buildings in the main Italian and European cities of art. and in exclusive tourist locations. The partnership provides for Gismondi 1754 to play, in various forms, the role of in house jeweler in all the locations of Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, starting with the opening of a Gismondi 1754 store inside the Baglioni Resort Sardinia in San Teodoro.



Furthermore, from next January, the jewelry brand will open an additional shop in the Baglioni Hotel Regina in via Veneto, Rome, while shop windows or shops will be progressively inserted in the other locations including the Baglioni Hotel Luna Venezia, Baglioni Resort Maldives, Baglioni Relais Santa Croce in Florence, for a total of eight locations around the world. The collections of the Genoese brand will also be hosted in the windows of the future Baglioni Hotels & Resorts structures that will open in Milan, New York and Paris.

I immediately understood that the Polito family shared values ​​common to mine and, like me, felt the urge to transfer a familiar and strongly Italian touch to their customers. I met interlocutors with a vision very close to my way of conceiving with beauty and customer care. I am sure that this partnership, in addition to allowing us to be present in many prestigious locations, will allow our united companies to affirm the great value of being Italian, through our mastery in craftsmanship, hospitality and taste. I have always thought that a holiday, like a jewel, is the realization of a dream, a long-desired dream, which is why together with Baglioni Hotels we intend to constantly strive to offer unforgettable experiences and a unique, tailor-made lifestyle. attentive to the smallest details, as is done in the creation of a jewel, passion, rigor and a lot of emotion.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754

The partnership between Gismondi 1754 and Baglioni Hotels & Resorts also includes co-branding projects: each structure of the renowned chain will host some exclusive jewels, available only in that specific location in Baglioni. In the collaboration between the two brands, the home page of the Baglioni Hotels & Resorts and Gismondi 1754 institutional website will also include reciprocal links to partner sites with, within both web platforms, explanatory texts regarding the ‘agreement stipulated between the parties.

I am very proud of the agreement with Gismondi 1754, which has always represented the highest expression of luxury jewelry. For this reason, we are particularly happy to be able to host their exclusive and timeless creations in our facilities. The partnership with the Gismondi family is based on shared values ​​such as Made in Italy creativity, discreet and personalized luxury and the constant pursuit of excellence in their respective sectors. We both want to offer our customers unique moments, in the name of a service with attention to every detail and built “to measure”.

