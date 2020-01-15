Gismondi 1754 strengthens marketing with Francesca Ventura











Gismondi 1754, a company listed on the Aim Italia market, announces the entry of Francesca Ventura as commercial director of the group. The manager will be responsible for the international development of Gismondi 1754, with particular reference to the definition of strategies and synergies functional to the expansion and consolidation of the brand in the world. Ventura will also coordinate the American agency SoBe Luxury, which for three years has been ensuring a solid brand development for Neiman Marcus and six multibrand stores, and for which an important growth plan is foreseen in the next three years.



In her professional curriculum, Francesca Ventura has held the role of foreign business developer for Chantecler for four years and, previously, she was for nine years in Pomellato where, as the last managerial position, she held the role of wholesale manager at an international level.



This appointment represents a further step in the implementation of the commercial growth path on international markets, which are increasingly strategic for the Group’s development plan, already planned following our recent listing on the Stock Exchange.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi1754

Simultaneously, Umberto Vano, an agent with a rich portfolio of clients in Spain and Portugal, with a background in Chantecler and Pomellato, and Fabrizio Saini, agent from Stephan Hafnere, great expert of the Middle East and markets, also join the commercial division. of Eastern Europe, where over the years it has built important commercial relationships.















