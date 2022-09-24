









The accounts of Gismondi 1754, the historic Genoese jewelery company, listed on the Egm market (Euronext Growth Milan) of the Italian Stock Exchange, continue to be more than positive. The results of the first six months of 2022, the board of directors announced, confirm the trend of significant growth in the value of production, which stands at Euro 7.2 million, with a variation of + 84% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The growth , according to the company, is determined thanks to the significant contribution of the Wholesale channel, with a strong increase in particular in the European area (+858.521 euros), and in the USA area (+731.881 euros), compared to the first half of 2021.



The results of the first half of the year fill us with pride and satisfaction; growing more than 80% responds to the promise made to those who believed in us and in our project. With tenacity and determination we have been able to face and will face the challenges of this period, and this has allowed us and will allow us to increase sales all over the world in an exciting and harmonious way. The macroeconomic context is not simple, nevertheless, with our strength and trust in our resources, we intend to continue decisively in the strategic positioning of Gismondi 1754 at a national and international level, maximizing the continuous appreciation that is reserved for our brand and our jewels. in every context in which we present ourselves. All the conditions are in place to continue at important growth levels also for the second half of the year.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754



The Special Sales channel was also positive, the tailormade of Gismondi 1754, which in the first six months of 2022 contributed to the growth in revenues with + 19% compared to the same period of 2021 and sales of € 1,943,655. The Prague franchising also did well, which increased by 41%, and positive feedback also from Retail, which recorded an increase in absolute value of 739,981 euros. Among the income statement data, the EBITDA (gross margin) of 815,964 thousand euros (+ 46%) and a consolidated net profit of 374,469 thousand euros (+ 300%) should be noted. The debt position instead marks -328,112 thousand, compared to the consolidated figure of last December which was 290,408 thousand.















