Gismondi 1754 lands in the former USSR countries

From Genoa to the great Russia or, better, to the states that make up the former Soviet Union galaxy. That is Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, countries that are part of the Csi (Commonwealth of Independent States) and which are now the subject of an agreement of Gismondi 1754. It is a contract agency to extend its presence in the countries of the Russian Federation and the Commonwealth of Independent States, to which is added an agreement for distribution in Russia with RossoRelativo Russia, an import-export technical distribution company for the country’s market.



Gismondi 1754 has already been present for two years in Russia at the Monza multibrand store in St. Petersburg, by virtue of the concession with Gold Union, which will be part of the global expansion plan of the brand in Russian territory. Having signed these two new contracts also brings with it a strong symbolic value, as well as commercial, because it testifies to the strong redemption achieved by the Gismondi 1754 Brand even within a very large territory such as the one covered by the agreements.



We have entrusted our brand to a highly experienced agent who has always been involved in promoting great brands in the Russian market. I am convinced that we will have a fast and solid expansion in this very large area, creating a network of dealers able to bring our product and our tailor made services closer to customers, as happened in other prestigious locations such as St. Moritz, Portofino and Milan, where the attraction towards the concept of classic and contemporary jewelery by Gismondi 1754 was immediately successful. I would like to underline that in 2020, despite the slowdowns and difficulties related to the pandemic, the Company has already signed expansion agreements and contracts in Italy, in the Gulf area and now in Eastern Europe, as well as opening dealers in Italy, Montecarlo , Oman, Qatar and Dubai. All this to symbolize the great commitment made to allow Gismondi 1754 to perform at its best despite all adversities; It has been a year full of commitments and energy that bodes well for the future of the Brand.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754















