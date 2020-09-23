ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — September 23, 2020 at 4:30 am

Gismondi 1754 in the Dedalo of Genoa




Genoa, an Italian city overlooking the sea, has the oldest district crossed by an intricate maze of alleys. And Genoa is also the city of Gismondi 1754, a jewelry brand that has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange for almost a year. But in presenting the Dedalo (the italian word means labyrinth) collection, the Genoese Maison also remembers that Daedalus is also the name of the legendary builder of the labyrinth of Crete. And for this reason the contemporary jewelry collection has its roots in the inspirations of the past.

Bracciale Dedalo in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale Dedalo in oro rosa e diamanti

In fact, the jewels in the collection feature a pattern that, in some way, can recall the recesses and the irregular path of a labyrinth. But without exceeding: the slits that segment earrings, bracelets and band rings alternate with a regular rhythm, interspersed with lines of small white or black diamonds. The jewels are offered in rose, white and black rhodium-plated gold. The collection also includes two pairs of cufflinks in pink or black gold.

Bracciale in oro rosa, diamanti e ceramica bianca
Bracciale in oro rosa, diamanti e ceramica bianca

Collezione Dedalo, bracciale in oro rosa, diamanti e ceramica bianca
Collezione Dedalo, bracciale in oro rosa, diamanti e ceramica bianca

Collezione Dedalo, pendente in oro rosa, diamanti e ceramica bianca
Collezione Dedalo, pendente in oro rosa, diamanti e ceramica bianca

Anelli in oro nero e oro rosa con diamanti
Anelli in oro nero e oro rosa con diamanti

Anello in oro rosa a fascia
Anello in oro rosa a fascia
Bracciali della collezione Dedalo
Bracciali della collezione Dedalo
Gemelli della collezione Dedalo
Gemelli della collezione Dedalo
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *