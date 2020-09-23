Gismondi 1754 in the Dedalo of Genoa











Genoa, an Italian city overlooking the sea, has the oldest district crossed by an intricate maze of alleys. And Genoa is also the city of Gismondi 1754, a jewelry brand that has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange for almost a year. But in presenting the Dedalo (the italian word means labyrinth) collection, the Genoese Maison also remembers that Daedalus is also the name of the legendary builder of the labyrinth of Crete. And for this reason the contemporary jewelry collection has its roots in the inspirations of the past.

In fact, the jewels in the collection feature a pattern that, in some way, can recall the recesses and the irregular path of a labyrinth. But without exceeding: the slits that segment earrings, bracelets and band rings alternate with a regular rhythm, interspersed with lines of small white or black diamonds. The jewels are offered in rose, white and black rhodium-plated gold. The collection also includes two pairs of cufflinks in pink or black gold.



















