Gismondi 1754 enters the Four Seasons hotels with Maris Collective











Gismondi 1754 has signed an agreement to present its jewels in Maris Collective stores, a brand that owns and manages 25 multi brand stores specializing in the retail of high-end clothes, accessories and jewelery in many of the best luxury hotels and resorts in the world, from California to the Caribbean to Costa Rica to Hawaii.



Seven of these stores are located inside the Four Seasons hotels and it is in the Maris Collective shop of the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Hawaii) that Gismondi 1754, at the end of December, inaugurated the first corner, with the Aura, Dedalo and Noi collections. In the short to medium term, the agreement provides for other openings in the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita (Mexico), Four Seasons Resort Lanai (USA), Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica, testifying to the expansion process underway in North and Central America .

The Genoese jewelery company was recently listed on the Aim market of Borsa Italiana.



We are very pleased to embark on this adventure with Maris Collective, the high level of their luxury selections honors us. This agreement is synonymous with the acceleration of all those actions already planned in our business plan to achieve the strategic objectives which, thanks to our recent listing on the Stock Exchange, can now enjoy a strong boost.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754 and designer















