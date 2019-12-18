Gismondi 1754 debuts on the Italian Stock Exchange and aims to expand











The Italian Stock Exchange has welcomed another jewelery house, the Genoese Gismondi 1754, which closed the first day of trading with a rise of over 1.5%. The company debuted on the Aim list, reserved for medium-small companies, which includes 132 companies. It is a good sign for the world of jewelry, which after the farewell to Damiani’s list was represented only by Fope, which was listed three years ago. The listing should serve the company especially to expand its distribution channels.

It is the first step in a dream that began many years ago: to bring Gismondi1754 into the elite of jewelry, giving it a presence and recognition even outside Italy. The desire to quote us was born a little over a year ago and we believe it is the best choice to give an impulse to the growth of the brand on an international level, where to enhance our conception of exclusivity and lifestyle provider. In recent years we are growing in a harmonious and constant manner and, with the IPO collection, we feel even more confident that we can achieve the development goals of our industrial plan, keeping faith with our inspiring principles and the great tradition of made in jewelry Italy.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi1754

Here are the details of the transaction: during the placement the company raised 5 million euros. The free float at the time of admission is 38.5% and the capitalization is equal to 13 million. Gismondi was assisted by EnVent Capital Markets as nomad and global coordinator. Banca Akros, on the other hand, was the operation specialist.

Borsa Italiana is pleased to welcome Gismondi 1754 to Aim Italia, a historic Genoese company that operates in the Personal Luxury Goods segment, with a marked creative ability and high production flexibility. We believe that access to the capital market represents an important opportunity for growth and visibility for Gismondi, which will allow the company to consolidate its positioning and realize ambitious projects at international level.

Fabio Brigante, Head of Mid & Small Caps Origination, Primary Markets, Borsa Italiana













