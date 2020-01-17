Gismondi 1754 debuts at VicenzaOro with six collections











Debut with a bang for Gismondi 1754. The Genoese company, after being listed on the Milan stock exchange, decided to participate in VicenzaOro January. A visibility that is accompanied by the presentation of six jewelry collections.

Essenza. It is a collection composed of earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, in pink or white gold, emeralds, rubies, sapphires and diamonds, it is a tribute to lightness and is based on the deconstruction of a classic jewel. The emerald and diamond necklace was awarded this year in Las Vegas with the famous People’s Choice Design Awards, and is presented at VicenzaOro in a tanzanite and diamond variant.



Dedalo. Dedicated to the mythological character and his ingenuity, in its decorative pattern it refers to the labyrinthine alleys of Genoa. The collection consists of rings, bracelets and earrings in pink gold and white diamonds. It also features a male version in burnished gold and black diamonds.



Era. A tribute to the family and its patron goddess of antiquity, Hera, the mother of all gods and wife of Zeus. His symbol animal was the peacock: in fact the jewels of this collection are inspired by the feather of this bird, which consists of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings in white and pink gold, emeralds and diamonds, pink sapphires and diamonds.



Noi. It symbolizes the romantic meeting of two souls in love who chase each other, merge and cross endlessly. The collection consists of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings in pink, white gold and diamonds.



Prato fiorito. It is inspired by a mountain meadow, on a sunny day in spring. The collection consists of rings, bracelets, and earrings in white and pink gold, diamonds, emeralds, pink and blue sapphires.



Aura. The collection represents the meeting of the energy of the cosmos with that of the individual and his soul, represented by seven concentric circles, arranged in a concave and convex way, to create a sort of channel through which we ideally absorb and release energy. The collection consists of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings in pink gold and diamonds, black and white enamel.















