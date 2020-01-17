ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — January 17, 2020 at 4:00 am

Gismondi 1754 debuts at VicenzaOro with six collections





Debut with a bang for Gismondi 1754. The Genoese company, after being listed on the Milan stock exchange, decided to participate in VicenzaOro January. A visibility that is accompanied by the presentation of six jewelry collections.

Essenza. It is a collection composed of earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, in pink or white gold, emeralds, rubies, sapphires and diamonds, it is a tribute to lightness and is based on the deconstruction of a classic jewel. The emerald and diamond necklace was awarded this year in Las Vegas with the famous People’s Choice Design Awards, and is presented at VicenzaOro in a tanzanite and diamond variant.

Essenza, la collana in smeraldi e diamanti premiata con il People’s Choice Design Awards
Essenza, la collana in smeraldi e diamanti premiata con il People’s Choice Design Awards

Dedalo. Dedicated to the mythological character and his ingenuity, in its decorative pattern it refers to the labyrinthine alleys of Genoa. The collection consists of rings, bracelets and earrings in pink gold and white diamonds. It also features a male version in burnished gold and black diamonds.
Bracciale Dedalo
Bracciale Dedalo

Era. A tribute to the family and its patron goddess of antiquity, Hera, the mother of all gods and wife of Zeus. His symbol animal was the peacock: in fact the jewels of this collection are inspired by the feather of this bird, which consists of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings in white and pink gold, emeralds and diamonds, pink sapphires and diamonds.
Collana Era
Collana Era

Noi. It symbolizes the romantic meeting of two souls in love who chase each other, merge and cross endlessly. The collection consists of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings in pink, white gold and diamonds.
Collezione Noi, anello doppio con diamanti
Collezione Noi, anello doppio con diamanti

Prato fiorito. It is inspired by a mountain meadow, on a sunny day in spring. The collection consists of rings, bracelets, and earrings in white and pink gold, diamonds, emeralds, pink and blue sapphires.
Bracciale della collezione Prato Fiorito
Bracciale della collezione Prato Fiorito

Aura. The collection represents the meeting of the energy of the cosmos with that of the individual and his soul, represented by seven concentric circles, arranged in a concave and convex way, to create a sort of channel through which we ideally absorb and release energy. The collection consists of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings in pink gold and diamonds, black and white enamel.

Anello Aura
Anello Aura







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *