Giovanni Raspini’s heart for Valentine’s Day

Silver hearts for Valentine’s Day with Giovanni Raspini. The Tuscan company, which last year opened a store in London and one in Milan, in via Spiga, for the feast of lovers offers a selection of jewels from its most important collections. All the pieces have the shape of the heart as a common feature. These are two bracelets, a pair of earrings and a pendant necklace.



In particular, the four pieces offered are the Perlage bracelet in silver (price: 260 euros), the Perlage heart earrings in silver (72 euros), the maze pendant necklace hearts (230 euros) and the Jack heart bracelet in silver and black leather (95 euros).



San Valentino could reserve satisfactions for the jeweler of Arezzo, since so far the choices have proved to be right: 2019 has been another year of double-digit growth of the company, around 12-15%, with the turnover that should have exceeded the 18 million mark.

















